Analysts Anticipate KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

KMPH opened at $0.35 on Monday. KemPharm has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in KemPharm by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

