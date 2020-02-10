Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post sales of $104.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $106.10 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $76.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $406.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.70 million to $408.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $453.96 million, with estimates ranging from $448.12 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,986,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,120.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

