Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

SESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

SESN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 318,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,504. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

