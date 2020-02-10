Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 741,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,078. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,557 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,960,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 923,931 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $12,239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,553,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 523,860 shares in the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

