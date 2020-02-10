Analysts Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calyxt.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of CLXT opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.70. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.