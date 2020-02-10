Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. ePlus reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUS. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

PLUS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,649. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $111,379.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,212.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $88,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,771,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

