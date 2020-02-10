Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $176.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $177.41 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $185.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $703.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $704.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $719.06 million, with estimates ranging from $717.02 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

