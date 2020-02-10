Analysts Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.04). Hertz Global reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE HTZ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. 128,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,054. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,526 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 626,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,072,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,703 shares in the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

