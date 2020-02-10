Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 7,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $156,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 40.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

