Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.57 on Monday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

