Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Interface posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Longbow Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Interface stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 174,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interface has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interface by 309.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 127.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 195,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.