Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

