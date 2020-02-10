Analysts Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will report $124.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.92 million. International Seaways reported sales of $100.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $366.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.59 million to $371.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.78 million, with estimates ranging from $422.46 million to $478.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

INSW opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.42. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $216,565. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 241,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Seaways by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.