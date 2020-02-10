Analysts Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $58.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.19 million to $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $213.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.64 million to $213.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $286.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $98.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

