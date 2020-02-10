Analysts Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,156 shares of company stock worth $377,968. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 238,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.