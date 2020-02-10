Analysts Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVL stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

