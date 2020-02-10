Analysts Offer Predictions for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

