Analysts Offer Predictions for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 79.98%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

OCSL stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 221,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,452,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

