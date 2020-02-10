Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 10th (BRBY, CNA, CPG, DBAN, FGP, GVC, ISR, JUST, LGEN, NOEJ)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 10th:

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €43.10 ($50.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,749 ($23.01). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

