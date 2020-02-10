Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phoenix Group (PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON: PHNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Phoenix Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2020 – Phoenix Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Phoenix Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Phoenix Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – Phoenix Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2020 – Phoenix Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/6/2020 – Phoenix Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/16/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

PHNX traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 777.70 ($10.23). 589,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 752.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.30 ($10.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

