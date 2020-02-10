Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sierra Metals (SMTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SMTS):

1/29/2020 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/26/2020 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Sierra Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/16/2020 – Sierra Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of Sierra Metals stock remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,054. Sierra Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

