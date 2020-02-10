Analysts Set $80.00 Target Price for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG)

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the ten brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 9.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $80.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.54. 3,292,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

