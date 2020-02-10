Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE GRA opened at $61.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 737,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter valued at $2,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

