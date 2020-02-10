Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 10th (AMRX, AVAL, AWCMY, AY, BHVN, CAI, CNTY, COR, CRMT, CVET)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 10th:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

