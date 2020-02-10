Analyzing Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 3.07 $329.95 million N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.33 -$107.49 million $0.77 4.03

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intercorp Financial and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00

Intercorp Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.48%. Given Intercorp Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Grupo Supervielle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

