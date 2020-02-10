Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00008102 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $56,262.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,307,069 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

