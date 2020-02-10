Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

NYSE BUD opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

