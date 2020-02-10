ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

