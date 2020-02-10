Anoncoin Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $80,548.00 and $164.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

