Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Anthem worth $212,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,948. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.