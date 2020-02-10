ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $19.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,636,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $216.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

