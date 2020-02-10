Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $617,111.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009490 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

