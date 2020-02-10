Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.43. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

