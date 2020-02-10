Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

