Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

