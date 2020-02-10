Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 122.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

