Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,668 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,263,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 512,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 650,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

