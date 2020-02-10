Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

