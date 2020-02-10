AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of AptarGroup worth $169,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in AptarGroup by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.21. 2,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,102. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.