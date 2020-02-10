Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $137.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

