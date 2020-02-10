Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

