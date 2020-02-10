ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARX. Stifel Firstegy lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,726. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

