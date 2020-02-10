ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $26.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price dropped by Loop Capital to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $588.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 280.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

