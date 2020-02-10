Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $17.87 million and $8.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bibox, Huobi and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, BitMart, Cobinhood and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

