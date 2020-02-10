ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.19 ($23.48).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

