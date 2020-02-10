Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

ACGL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. 14,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

