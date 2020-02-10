Arch Coal Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.47 Per Share (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $12.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

