Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Arconic worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,374. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

