Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.03. 83,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $184.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.90. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

