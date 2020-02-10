Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report $1.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $11.19 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply