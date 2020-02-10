Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report $1.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $11.19 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

